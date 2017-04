* India's new 10-yr bond yield, which ended at 8.52 pct on Friday, seen opening slightly lower tracking fall in oil prices. * Brent and U.S. crude futures tumbled on Friday to the lowest settlement prices in months on the back of oversupply. * The RBI's policy review due to be released on Tuesday key for direction. RBI seen keeping rates steady. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday after jobs data eased concerns about rising wage inflation. * New 10-year paper seen moving in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent range until the policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)