* USD/INR seen opening lower versus Friday's close of 61.18/19 tracking losses in the dollar versus most other Asian currencies. * The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore trading up 0.6 percent and the local sharemarket to be watched for flows. * For snapshot of other Asian currencies see. * Pair trading at 60.88 levels in the non-deliverable forwards spot trade. The one-month contract at 61.26. * Traders expect market to remain in 60.60 to 61.20 range ahead of Tuesday's monetary policy review. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)