* Indian shares may start higher, taking cues from the Singapore Nifty, but caution seen ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange <SINc1< are up 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.22 percent. * Asian shares were under pressure, tracking weak Wall Street cues. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 10.73 billion rupees ($175.73 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data show.