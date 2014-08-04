BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
* Indian shares may start higher, taking cues from the Singapore Nifty, but caution seen ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange <SINc1< are up 0.62 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.22 percent. * Asian shares were under pressure, tracking weak Wall Street cues. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 10.73 billion rupees ($175.73 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data show.
($1 = 61.0600 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)