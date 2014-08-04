* Syndicate Bank Ltd falls as much as 6.5 percent to its lowest since May 21. * The lender's chairman was arrested over allegations of taking bribes to grant loan extensions to a company. * The stock had already slumped 18 percent in July on profit-taking in mid-cap shares. * Despite July falls, Syndicate Bank was up 52.5 percent this year as of Friday. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)