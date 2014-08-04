* India's broader NSE index gains 0.6 percent while the benchmark BSE index is up 0.48 percent. * Gains come after posting biggest falls in nearly 3-1/2 weeks on Friday as part of a global market rout. * Interest sensitive stocks led the gains ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * RBI widely expected to keep rates on hold; traders hope RBI will maintain less hawkish tone on inflation as displayed in June. * State Bank of India gains 1.1 percent, while ICICI Bank adds 1.3 percent. * Syndicate Bank Ltd falls as much as 8.2 percent after its chairman was arrested over allegations of taking bribes to grant loan extensions to a company. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)