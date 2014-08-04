BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
* Shares in India's software services exporters gain after the rupee last week posted its biggest weekly fall since record low levels in August last year. * Rupee falls expected to boost overseas margins, traders say. * Infosys Ltd shares jump 3.7 percent, Wipro Ltd is up 2 percent. * Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 2 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd is trading 2.6 percent higher. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)