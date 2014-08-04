* Shares in Indian tyre makers gain after traders note rubber prices hovering near their lowest levels in 4-1/2 years. * Better monthly auto sales also lift sentiment. * Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd gain 3.2 percent, while JK Tyre and Industries Ltd is up 5.2 percent. * Ceat Ltd adds 5 percent and MRF Ltd gains 1 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.co m)