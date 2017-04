* India's new 10-yr bond yield down 1 bp at 8.51 percent after hitting a low of 8.49 percent. * Existing 10-year benchmark bond yield unchanged at 8.75 percent. * Range-bound ahead of RBI review on Tuesday. * RBI seen keeping rates steady but may tinker with SLR or term repos, analysts say. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)