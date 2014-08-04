* India's broader NSE index gains 0.7 percent while benchmark BSE index adds 0.6 percent. * Head for first winning session in three. * Technology stocks lead on weaker rupee ; Infosys Ltd surges 3.7 percent. * Lenders gain ahead of the RBI's policy review, due on Tuesday. * RBI seen keeping rates on hold but could announce liquidity-enhancing measures such as cut in the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR). * State Bank of India gains 0.5 percent, while ICICI Bank adds 0.6 percent. * However, Coal India Ltd falls 1.1 percent after it missed the production target for July.. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7183; Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)