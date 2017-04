* USD/INR trading at 61.07/08 versus Friday's close of 61.18/19, but off session low of 60.8750 on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil refiners. * Pair had dropped early on tracking dollar's losses versus other Asians and stronger equities. * The pair is seen in 61.00 to 61.20 range during the rest of the session. * Nifty trading up 0.6 percent and seen limiting any sharp gains in the pair. * For snapshot of other Asian currencies see. * RBI policy review on Tuesday to be key for near-term cues. Rates seen on hold at policy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)