August 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 31, 2019
Coupon 1.3 pct
Issue price 99.975
Reoffer price 99.975
Yield 0.655 pct
Payment Date August 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BremLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL3231
