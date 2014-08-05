* Indian shares are set to open higher ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.4 percent. * Asia stocks steady after Wall St rally, dollar off peaks. * India's central bank seen holding rates steady, sounding less dovish. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 3.72 billion rupees ($61.10 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 60.8800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)