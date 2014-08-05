* India's new 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.50 percent on Monday, is seen opening largely steady ahead of the central bank's policy review. * RBI is expected to keep rates steady while adopting tougher rhetoric on inflation at its policy review due to growing concerns that disappointing monsoon rains will lead to a surge in food prices. * The policy review will be released at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Traders expect yield in an 8.45 to 8.55 percent range until the policy review after which the tone of the policy will give direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)