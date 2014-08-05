* USD/INR trading at 60.9350/9450 versus Monday's close of 60.93/94. * The market is likely to remain choppy ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review decision due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * Traders expect the pair to fall later, tracking the drop in the dollar versus other Asian units. * RBI is expected to keep rates steady while adopting tougher rhetoric on inflation at its policy review due to growing concerns that disappointing monsoon rains will lead to a surge in food prices. * The pair seen moving in a 60.75 to 60.95 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)