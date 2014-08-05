* India's Coromandel International Ltd shares jump 7.3 percent. * Broker Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with "buy" rating and target of 320 rupees. * Says transforming from complex fertilizers company to a high quality agricultural inputs player. * Adds operating profit contribution from non-subsidy business to increase to 45 percent from 36 percent (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)