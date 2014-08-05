BRIEF-Uniply Industries gets members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Says gets members' nod for issue non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion through private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's KPR Mill gains 3.8 percent after April-June earnings. * Operating profit at 1.09 billion rupees beat some analysts estimates, traders say. * Margins at 18.8 percent were also higher than expectations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says gets members' nod for issue non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion through private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% -----------------------------------