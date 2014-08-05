* India's Petronet LNG shares down 4.5 percent, heading for a second day of falls on broker downgrades after June-quarter earnings lagged some analysts' estimates. * Credit Suisse downgrades stock to "underperform" from "neutral". * Sustained losses at Kochi terminal make earnings cuts likely, the broker adds. * Also, HSBC cuts stock to "underweight" from "neutral", says gain of 47 percent in 2014 so far captures upside. * The company on Monday said April-June profit fell about 31 percent to 1.57 billion rupees ($25.75 million). ($1 = 60.9800 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)