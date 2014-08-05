* India's broader NSE index gains 0.13 percent while the benchmark BSE index is up 0.15 percent. * However, caution remains ahead of the RBI's policy review later in the day. * Technology stocks and defensives such as healthcare leading gains. * Infosys Ltd gains 1.1 percent, adding to its 3.7 percent gain on Monday. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is up 1.7 percent, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 0.6 percent. * Asian stocks slip after a survey showed China's services sector growth fell to a record low. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)