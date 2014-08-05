* Indian banking stocks fall 0.5 percent after the central bank kept its key policy repo rate unchanged on Tuesday. * The NSE bank index was almost flat before the policy announcement. * ICICI Bank falls 1.1 percent, while Bank of India is down 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)