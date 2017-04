* Cummins India shares surge as much as 6.4 percent. Brokers say the company management has raised revenue guidance. * Analysts say the company now expects 10-15 percent growth in FY15 on higher exports. * Religare upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)