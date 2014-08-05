* Shares in India's Tata Communications Ltd fall more than 3 percent after the company reported a 213.8 million loss in the June quarter. * Results were below expectations, said an institutional trader at a local brokerage. * Further, the stock has run up 28 percent in the April-June quarter. * Shares in the company were down 2.1 percent at 0605 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)