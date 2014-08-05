BRIEF-Uniply Industries gets members' nod for issue of NCDs
* Says gets members' nod for issue non-convertible debentures not exceeding INR 5 billion through private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares in India's Tata Communications Ltd fall more than 3 percent after the company reported a 213.8 million loss in the June quarter. * Results were below expectations, said an institutional trader at a local brokerage. * Further, the stock has run up 28 percent in the April-June quarter. * Shares in the company were down 2.1 percent at 0605 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 21) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 03.53% 03.77% 02.82% -----------------------------------