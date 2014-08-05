* India's existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
spikes 9 bps to 8.82 percent, the highest since July 11, after
the central bank cuts banks' statutory liquidity ratio at its
monetary policy review.
* Fears that the RBI's SLR and HTM cut along with its hawkish
stance on inflation will come in way of execution of
government's large borrowing programme hurt bonds.
* There have been three devolvements in weekly auctions this
financial year.
* Dealers say the RBI governor's insistence on 8 and 6 percent
(at end-2014 and end-2015) as inflation targets makes rate cuts
improbable in the medium term.
* The second-most traded security, the new 10-year bond yield
, rises 8 bps to 8.58 percent.
