* India's existing 10-year benchmark bond yield spikes 9 bps to 8.82 percent, the highest since July 11, after the central bank cuts banks' statutory liquidity ratio at its monetary policy review. * Fears that the RBI's SLR and HTM cut along with its hawkish stance on inflation will come in way of execution of government's large borrowing programme hurt bonds. * There have been three devolvements in weekly auctions this financial year. * Dealers say the RBI governor's insistence on 8 and 6 percent (at end-2014 and end-2015) as inflation targets makes rate cuts improbable in the medium term. * The second-most traded security, the new 10-year bond yield , rises 8 bps to 8.58 percent.