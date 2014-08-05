* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while
the broader NSE index is 0.19 percent lower.
* Sentiment remains cautious even after the RBI policy, which
came mostly in expected lines.
* RBI keeps its key policy repo rate unchanged as widely
expected.
* Banking stocks under pressure after the RBI policy. ICICI Bank
falls 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India
is down 0.4 percent.
* However, healthcare and technology stocks gain. Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd adds 1.3 percent, while
Infosys Ltd gains 0.6 percent.
* Asian stocks slip after a survey showed China's services
sector growth fell to a record low.
