* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.19 percent lower. * Sentiment remains cautious even after the RBI policy, which came mostly in expected lines. * RBI keeps its key policy repo rate unchanged as widely expected. * Banking stocks under pressure after the RBI policy. ICICI Bank falls 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India is down 0.4 percent. * However, healthcare and technology stocks gain. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd adds 1.3 percent, while Infosys Ltd gains 0.6 percent. * Asian stocks slip after a survey showed China's services sector growth fell to a record low.