Indian shares, rupee rise as French vote brings relief
* Macron wins 1st round in French election, far ahead in polls
* USD/INR trading at 60.74/75 versus Monday's close of 60.93/94 on the back of custodian and corporate dollar sales. * Traders expect the pair to face good support at 60.60 levels keeping it in a 60.60 to 61.00 range for the rest of the session. * RBI kept key policy rate unchanged but warned about inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon rains spark a surge in food prices. * Most other Asian currencies are also trading stronger compared to the dollar. * Local shares trading up 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
