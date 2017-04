* Overnight cash rate ended at 7.25/7.30 percent on Tuesday, its 5th consecutive close below the repo rate of 8 percent. * Sentiment helped after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank would explore the possibility of more frequent term repos. * RBI keeps repo rate unchanged as widely expected. * Liquidity has improved amid month-end government spending and term repo auctions totaling over 1 trillion rupees ($16.44 billion) over the past two weeks. ($1 = 60.8100 Indian Rupees) (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)