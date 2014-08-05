** Drug retailer's shares down 5.7 pct at $68 in late afternoon trading

** Sky News reports that the pharmacy chain will remain headquartered in the United States, spurning the chance of a so-called tax-inversion deal, after it buys the rest of European drug chain Alliance Boots (bit.ly/1s8OOku)

** Company's deal to buy remaining stake in Alliance Boots will be valued at about 5 billion pounds ($8.4 billion), Sky News reports