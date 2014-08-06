* Indian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday, following losses in global stocks. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.3 percent. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.6 percent. * Asia shares worn down by Wall Street, oil near 9-mth low. * Also, India's PM faces early resistance in insurance reform push. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 528 million rupees ($8.68 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth 622 million rupees. ($1 = 60.8450 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)