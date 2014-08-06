* USD/INR seen opening stronger versus its Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, tracking broad gains in the dollar. * Pair seen in 60.90 to 61.30 range during the session. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. * Asian stocks slip while the U.S. dollar holds firm after a slump on Wall Street and tensions over Ukraine instil a mood of risk aversion across markets. * The pair trading at 61.18 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. The Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)