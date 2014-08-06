* India's new 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.61 percent, is seen edging lower on the back of some bargain buying. * The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield is also likely to drop from its previous close of 8.83 percent. * Both the bond yields had risen 11 bps and 10 bps respectively on Tuesday after the central bank cut banks' mandatory bond holding requirements and their held-to-maturity ratio at its policy review. * The drop in global crude oil prices may also underpin sentiment. * U.S. Treasuries' prices jumped on Tuesday as Wall Street equities sold off and growing worries over Ukraine and other issues spurred safe-haven buying of American debt. (1 US dollar = 60.8450 Indian rupee) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)