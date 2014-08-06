* USD/INR trading at 61.11/12 versus its Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, tracking broad gains in the dollar. * The NSE index trading down 0.3 percent in preopen trade. Shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. * Pair seen moving in 60.90 to 61.30 range during the session. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. * Asian stocks slip while the U.S. dollar holds firm after a slump on Wall Street and tensions over Ukraine instil a mood of risk aversion across markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)