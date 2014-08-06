* Indian state-run oil retailers gain after Macquarie says sector headed into "a sweet spot." * Oil retailers will benefit from falling diesel subsidy burden and rebounding gross refining margins. * Competition from private players is also a year away, Macquarie estimates. * Brokerage upgrades Hindustan Petroleum Corp to "outperform" from "neutral" and Indian Oil Corp to "neutral" from "underperform." * Maintains "outperform" on Bharat Petroleum Corp. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)