* Shares in India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd fall as much as 2.2 percent after the company's April-June quarterly earnings missed some analysts' estimates. * Hero reported a net profit of 5.63 billion rupees, against a consensus forecast of 6.13 billion rupees. * Kotak Securities said the company's EBITDA was below its estimates. * Kotak cut its price target to 2,800 rupees from 2,850 rupees, while maintaining a "hold" rating on the stock. * Hero shares down 1.77 percent to 2,537.60 rupees at 0353 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)