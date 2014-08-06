* India's new 10-year bond yield edges up 2 bps to 8.63 percent while the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 3 bps to 8.86 percent, its highest since May 20. * The new and existing bond yields had risen 11 bps and 10 bps respectively on Tuesday after the central bank cut banks' mandatory bond holding requirements and their held-to-maturity ratio at its policy review. * The central bank's tone on inflation has raised doubts about the possibility of rate cuts even early next year, say traders. * Good support for the bonds seen at 8.65 percent and 8.88 percent levels, respectively. * The drop in global crude oil prices may also underpin sentiment. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)