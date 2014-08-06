* Gateway Distriparks Ltd gains as much as 4.7 percent. * April-June net profit adjusted for one-off items beat some analyst estimates despite a year-on-year fall. * Analysts say Gateway's Mumbai container freight station reported higher than expected numbers led by higher realisations. * Commissioning of the Faridabad terminal in north India in July 2014 will further add to growth, analysts add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)