* India's NSE index falls 0.35 percent, tracking weaker Asian equities. * Wall Street falls and tensions over Ukraine weigh on sentiment. * Banks fall after surge in bond yields raises concerns about the value of their debt holdings. * Debt markets hit after RBI cuts in statutory liquidity ratio and hold-to-maturity ceiling raise worries about new supplies. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.3 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 0.8 percent.