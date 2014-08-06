* RBI to set a cut-off yield of 8.63 percent at its 91-day treasury bill auction on Wednesday as per median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * Expected cut-off compares with cut-off yield of 8.6456 percent last week. * The highest yield polled was 8.66 percent, lowest was 8.60 percent. * The RBI is expected to set a cut-off of 8.74 percent on the 364-day t-bills versus previous 8.6959 percent, the poll showed. * For 364-day t-bills, the highest yield polled was 8.78 percent, while the lowest was 8.66 percent. * The RBI will sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com)