* Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India Chairman S.K. Roy is positive about Indian stocks, according to an interview with TV channel ET Now on Tuesday. * Roy says LIC's 2014-15 equity investments seen at 600 billion rupees ($9.79 billion). * "I see further upside for market in FY15," Roy tells ET Now. * Adds LIC's overall investments in 2014-15, including outside of equities, may cross 3 trillion rupees. * Roy also says he does not see the impact of poor monsoon on the economy, adds RBI holding rates is positive for markets. (1 US dollar = 61.3100 Indian rupee) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)