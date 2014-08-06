BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR at 61.33/34 after hitting 61.41, its highest since March 14 and stronger than its 60.8450/8550 close on Tuesday. * Good dollar buying seen from foreign banks likely on behalf of clients looking to exit their equity and debt investments in India. * The NSE index down 0.2 percent and will be watched for cues on fund flows. * Pair seen moving in 61.10 to 61.40 range during the rest of the session. * Most Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
