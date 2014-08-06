* Yields in India's 2-6 year government bonds rise sharply, with losses made worse by speculation of heavy foreign selling in the segment. * RBI on Tuesday kept the repo rate intact, but reiterated it intends to achieve its CPI target of 6 percent by January 2016. * Statement seen reducing the scope of rate cuts for now, dealers say. * The 2-year bond yield has surged 26 bps over its Monday close, while 3- and 4-year benchmark bond yields have gained 16 and 18 bps respectively. * The 5- and 6-yr benchmark yields have risen 19 and 16 bps in the same period. * Yields in the 10-yr and 30-yr segments rise between 10-13 bps. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/; gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)