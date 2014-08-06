US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Shares in Crompton Greaves gain 1 percent, outperforming a 1 percent fall in the NSE index. * Despite posting lower-than-expected earnings on Tuesday, analysts express optimism about improving profitability. * Crompton coud see "substantially improved profitability of existing orderbook," Edelweiss says in a note. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss