* The RBI's cut in the ceiling for held-to-maturity (HTM) bond holdings for lenders seen unlikely to lead to significant mark-to-market losses, dealers say. * Most state-run lenders haven't used up the entire limit available to them under HTM, according to these dealers. * That should prevent banks from selling excess debt holdings above the ceiling and incur losses. * But demand for government bonds from state-run lenders should reduce. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)