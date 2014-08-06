BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
* USD/INR at 61.43/44, its highest since March 14 and stronger than its 60.8450/8550 close on Tuesday. * Local shares provisionally end down about 1 percent each. * Heavy dollar buying by foreign banks aiding sentiment for the pair, dealers say. * Most Asian currencies also end weaker versus the dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M