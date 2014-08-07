* USD/INR seen opening weaker versus its Wednesday's close of 61.4950/5050, tracking the dollar's losses versus major currencies. * The index of the dollar against six majors down 0.04 percent. * Pair seen in 61.10 to 61.60 range during the session. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. * The pair trading at 61.36 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards, spot indicative trade. * Local shares to be watched for cues on fund flows. The Nifty futures in Singapore trading down 0.3 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)