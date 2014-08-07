* India's new 10-year bond yield which ended at 8.64 percent and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield which settled at 8.87 percent is expected to open largely steady. * Traders expect a negative bias in bond prices to continue given the uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts going ahead. * Trends in foreign investment in debt key to determine the direction for bonds, say traders. * The fall in global crude oil prices to six-month lows may prompt some bargain buying, though sharp fall in yields from current levels unlikely. * U.S. debt prices got a strong lift on Wednesday from rising tensions over Ukraine that stung global financial markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)