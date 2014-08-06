BANGALORE, Aug 06The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38800 ICS-201(B22mm) 39300 ICS-102(B22mm) 26000 ICS-103(23mm) 29400 ICS-104(24mm) 34800 ICS-202(26mm) 39600 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34400 ICS-105(27mm) 40200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33400 ICS-105MMA(27) 35600 ICS-105PHR(28) 41100 ICS-105(28mm) 38900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39100 ICS-105(29mm) 40100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39900 ICS-105(30mm) 41100 ICS-105(31mm) 42000 ICS-106(32mm) 42900 ICS-107(34mm) 58500