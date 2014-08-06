1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 40000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37100 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 40400 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 42750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 115000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 28500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 24500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16000 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 9200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 27000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 8300 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 36500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 23000 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 612 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 235 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 106 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 37300 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14000 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6050 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 760 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 800 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 760 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 805 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 921 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 880 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1440 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 79500 2. Rapeseed Oil 69000 3. Sunflower Oil 57500 4. Kardi Oil 90000 5. Linseed Oil 76000 6. Sesame Oil 87500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 63500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 85000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 64000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 56500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 60000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 53800 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 60500 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) 58500 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) 56500 4. SE Neem Oil 85000 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 64500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 67500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 64500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 82000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 740 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 795 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 47000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1145 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (1.75%) - C&F 1160 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified