* Indian shares may open lower on Thursday, tracking weak Asian stocks and central bank governor warning of a global market "crash". * Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday said global markets are at risk of a "crash" should investors start bailing out of risky assets created by the loose monetary policies of developed economies. * Asia stocks cautious, bonds up on Ukraine tensions. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.3 percent * Overseas investors bought shares worth 2.84 billion rupees (46.28 million US dollar) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show. * Also, Indian cabinet approves foreign investment hike in defence, railways. (1 US dollar = 61.3600 Indian rupee)