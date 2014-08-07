* Indian shares may open lower on Thursday, tracking weak Asian
stocks and central bank governor warning of a global market
"crash".
* Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday said global markets are at risk of
a "crash" should investors start bailing out of risky assets
created by the loose monetary policies of developed
economies.
* Asia stocks cautious, bonds up on Ukraine tensions.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.3 percent
* Overseas investors bought shares worth 2.84 billion rupees
(46.28 million US dollar) on Wednesday, provisional exchange
data show.
* Also, Indian cabinet approves foreign investment hike in
defence, railways.
(1 US dollar = 61.3600 Indian rupee)
