* Indian IT services providers fall after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp forecast its slowest full-year sales growth in its 20-year history. * Tata Consultancy Services falls 0.7 percent, Infosys slumps 2.1 percent. * Wipro loses 0.8 percent, Tech Mahindra falls 0.2 percent, while HCL Technologies is down 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)