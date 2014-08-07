* India's new 10-year bond yield down 2 bps at 8.62 percent. * Existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 bps at 8.84 percent. * Bargain-hunting helps but sentiment seen weak. * Foreign investors will be key for near-term trend in debt markets. * FIIs buy a net $13.56 billion on Tuesday but are net sellers of $426.6 million for the month. * Speculation of heavy foreign selling in 4-6 year segment also weighs. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)