* Shares in Indian defence equipment makers gain after the
government increased the FDI investment limit in the defence
sector to 49 percent.
* Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd gains 2.7 percent,
Bharat Electronics Ltd advances 2.3 percent and BEML
Ltd adds 3.9 percent.
* Some analysts say the government should have raised the limit
to 74 percent to give foreign firms actual control.
* "India's interests are best served by having the best of
global players present in India with nearly 100 percent Indian
staff," says KPMG in an email.
