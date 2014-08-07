* Shares in Indian defence equipment makers gain after the government increased the FDI investment limit in the defence sector to 49 percent. * Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd gains 2.7 percent, Bharat Electronics Ltd advances 2.3 percent and BEML Ltd adds 3.9 percent. * Some analysts say the government should have raised the limit to 74 percent to give foreign firms actual control. * "India's interests are best served by having the best of global players present in India with nearly 100 percent Indian staff," says KPMG in an email. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com; /abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)